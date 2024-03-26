Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Set at C$9.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) received a C$9.00 price target from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.22. 876,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,966. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

