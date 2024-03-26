Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. 2,731,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,784. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $93.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $396,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,659 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

