CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Derek Cumming Sells 3,200 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total value of C$226,560.00.
Derek Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50.
CCL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$70.00. 30,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,846. The company has a market cap of C$11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
