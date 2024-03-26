CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Derek Cumming Sells 3,200 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total value of C$226,560.00.

Derek Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$70.00. 30,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,846. The company has a market cap of C$11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.