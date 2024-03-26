Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

