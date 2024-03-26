Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $60.77.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
