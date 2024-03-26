Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

