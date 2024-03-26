Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 18.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $69,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $337.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.56 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

