CEMIG (CIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 27th

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

CEMIG Price Performance

Shares of CIG stock remained flat at $2.46 on Tuesday. 1,652,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Institutional Trading of CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

