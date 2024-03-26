Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.97

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.97 and last traded at $243.95, with a volume of 186868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Cencora Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock worth $993,554,798. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

