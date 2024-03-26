Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE CVE opened at C$26.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.30. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6896208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

