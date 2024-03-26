Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Karen M. Anderson Sells 51,160 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 105,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

