Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 3.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.26. 77,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 193,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEU. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

