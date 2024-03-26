Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.34.
