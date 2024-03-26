CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$165.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$170.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.36.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$148.83 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$126.72 and a 1-year high of C$160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

