Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.07. 790,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,763,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Specifically, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

