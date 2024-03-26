Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.20. 178,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,150. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.