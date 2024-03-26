Chartwell Retirement Residences to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.20. 178,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,150. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.24.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.