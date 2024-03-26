Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after purchasing an additional 874,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 274,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,160,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.