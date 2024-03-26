Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.20 million.

