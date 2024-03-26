Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.20. 4,685,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,993. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

