Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.85.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,904.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,579.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,248.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,628.90 and a 12-month high of $3,023.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,447. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

