Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $255.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.73. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.