Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

