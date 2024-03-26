Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 241.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cinemark by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 587,810 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 1,545,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

