Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

