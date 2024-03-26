Citigroup Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $17.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

