Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Shares of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock remained flat at $26.87 on Tuesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
