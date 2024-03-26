CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.81

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 417479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

