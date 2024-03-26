Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. 706,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,587,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after acquiring an additional 184,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 357,860 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.