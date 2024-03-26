Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,985 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

