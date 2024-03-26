Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,887 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,887 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $110,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

