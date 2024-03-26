Clorox’s (CLX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.06.

Clorox stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 365,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

