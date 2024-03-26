CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Head to Head Comparison

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 129.58, suggesting that its stock price is 12,858% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 50.34% 9.00% 4.20% DXI Capital N/A N/A -1,087.11%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $3.47 billion 1.02 $1.72 billion $9.09 2.54 DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -0.02

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 4 1 0 2.00 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.43%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Summary

CNX Resources beats DXI Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. DXI Capital Corp. was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

