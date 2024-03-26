Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,161. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.