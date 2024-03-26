Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,161. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.
Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.