Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FOF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 19,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

