Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 329,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

