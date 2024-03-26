Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RLTY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,581. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
