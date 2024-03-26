Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 58,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

