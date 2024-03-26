Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

