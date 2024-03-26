Comcast Holdings Corp. (CCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Comcast has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.
Comcast Company Profile
