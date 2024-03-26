Comparing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and Model N (NYSE:MODN)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88% Model N -12.48% 5.79% 1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.32 -$20.32 million N/A N/A Model N $253.80 million 4.23 -$33.92 million ($0.84) -32.74

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Volatility and Risk

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 5 3 0 2.38

Model N has a consensus target price of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Model N beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims, as well as Payment Management. In addition, the company offers implementation, application, business, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large, mid-sized, and small life sciences and high tech manufactures worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

