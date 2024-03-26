Comparing Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -31.20% -28.22% -20.53% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SI-BONE and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 4 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 75.23%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Presbia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SI-BONE and Presbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.52 -$43.34 million ($1.14) -13.42 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Summary

Presbia beats SI-BONE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

