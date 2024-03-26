Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 146859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

CMP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 423.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 193,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.