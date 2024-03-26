Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,890,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

