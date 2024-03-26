Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.63 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,430. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 25.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

