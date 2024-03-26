Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.92.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

