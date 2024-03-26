Constellation Software Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.36 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.358 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.3 %

CSU stock opened at C$3,741.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,400.02 and a twelve month high of C$3,856.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3,715.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3,274.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSU shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.