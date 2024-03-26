Contrasting Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Devon Energy 24.56% 31.72% 15.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carbon Energy and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 4 11 0 2.73

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $55.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $15.26 billion 2.04 $3.75 billion $5.83 8.41

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

