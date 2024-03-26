ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
ConvaTec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 175,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.
About ConvaTec Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.