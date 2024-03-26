Coral Products (LON:CRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.52 ($0.13), with a volume of 127558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Coral Products Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

